Manchester City a step ahead of rivals in chase for Jamal Musiala

Signing the Bayern Munich midfielder woud be seen as a huge coup for Pep Guardiola’s side

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Thursday 11 April 2024 13:55
Jamal Musiala is a shining light for Bayern Munich and Germany
Jamal Musiala is a shining light for Bayern Munich and Germany (Getty Images)

Manchester City are one of a number of major European clubs considering a move for Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in the summer, with the interest of the English champions more advanced than rivals.

The 21-year-old has become one of the most highly-rated playmakers on the continent but wants guarantees about the German club's ability to compete, amid a frustrating season.

Musiala's contract runs until 2026, and he has so far shown little inclination to extend or improve as his profile grows. There is a belief among other clubs that he may be buyable this year or next, with City the most interested.

The club's hierarchy want to specifically improve their attacking areas this summer, especially as Phil Foden moves into a more influential role and Kevin De Bruyne advances into his mid-thirties. City want two players who can fluidly play in a few areas of the forward line, and there is also interest in West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

Musiala however would represent a coup above that, as he is seen as one of the next best players in the world. Such a move would potentially necessitate a sale of another high-profile player.

Musiala is known to favour a move to the Premier League as his next destination, both for the competition's immense international profile at the peak of the game and the fact he grew up in west London. The attacker made the decision to opt for Germany over England as an international when he was 17.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain are among the other clubs looking, but all have different budget constraints.

