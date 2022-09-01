Everton seal James Garner signing from Manchester United in potential £15m deal
Garner impressed at Nottingham Forest last season and becomes United’s biggest sale this sumemr
Everton have completed the signing of James Garner from Manchester United for a fee rising to £15 million.
The 21-year-old became Frank Lampard’s second midfield signing of deadline day, after Idrissa Gueye returned to the club from Paris Saint-Germain, and has signed a four-year deal at Goodison Park.
Garner, who helped Nottingham Forest win promotion during a loan spell at the City Ground last season, has cost an initial £9 million and believes Lampard can improve his game.
He has also become United’s biggest sale in a summer when they have spent over £200 million on signings such as Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia.
Garner said: “I’m made up to sign for Everton. It’s a huge step in my career and I want to help the team get better while progressing as a player. I think Everton is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get started.”
Garner, who also had a loan spell at Watford, only made seven appearances for United and just two in the Premier League and was allowed to leave Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag brought in midfielders Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.
Now he hopes he can prove himself in the top flight on his native Merseyside under Lampard.
He added: “The manager has got a real plan for the club and for me. Working with him on a daily basis is major for me. Him and his staff can take me and the team to the next level.”
Lampard has now made eight signings this summer and said: “James is a fantastic midfielder with a great all-round game who has qualities we know Evertonians will appreciate. We are really looking forward to working with him and having him add further strength to our squad.”
