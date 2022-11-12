Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James Maddison an injury concern for Gareth Southgate ahead of World Cup

The England midfielder limped out of the action at West Ham after giving Leicester the lead.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 12 November 2022 16:10
James Maddison limped off at West Ham (PA)
James Maddison limped off at West Ham (PA)
(PA Wire)

England were dealt another World Cup injury blow when James Maddison limped out of Leicester’s Premier League game at West Ham.

Maddison was rewarded for his impressive form for the Foxes this season by being named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad on Thursday.

But with Qatar 2022 set to start a week on Sunday, the midfielder limped out of the action during the first half at West Ham, having gone down holding his lower leg.

Fellow England midfielder Jordan Henderson was left out of Liverpool’s home game against Southampton due to personal reasons and Southgate will be keeping his fingers crossed for better news on the duo.

Recommended

Southgate is already without key defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell, while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is waiting to learn the full extent of a hamstring injury sustained in last weekend’s defeat to Leicester.

Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, both integral to the Three Lions’ success at Euro 2020, were both included in Southgate’s squad despite doubts over their respective recoveries from groin and shoulder surgeries.

Defender Walker has been sidelined since October, while midfielder Phillips has made only one late substitute’s appearance for City in the Premier League this season following his summer transfer from Leeds.

James recently confirmed he will miss the World Cup due to a knee injury sustained against AC Milan in the Champions League in October, while Chelsea team-mate Chilwell has been ruled out with a torn hamstring.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in