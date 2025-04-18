Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou provided a positive update on James Maddison after his key contribution helped the club claim a Europa League semi-final berth.

Maddison won Spurs’ 38th-minute penalty after he flicked on Cristian Romero’s long pass and got wiped out by Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos, receiving a severe blow to his head,

But it allowed Dominic Solanke the chance to score from 12 yards and he duly did to earn Tottenham a 1-0 victory in Germany, which sent them through 2-1 on aggregate to only their second semi-final in a European competition in the last 40 years.

open image in gallery James Maddison receives treatment during Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Even though Maddison was forced off, he was able to lead the full-time celebrations and may even be in contention for Monday’s visit of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“He is fine,” Postecoglou revealed when asked for an update on Spurs vice-captain Maddison.

“Unbelievable courage in that moment to put his body on the line knowing full well that he was going to get a pretty severe knock and I was surprised it wasn’t a red card.

“Super courageous from him. He is sore but I’m sure that has all been numbed knowing that he has helped us progress to the semi.”

Frankfurt had only lost three times all season at Deutsche Bank Park, but Tottenham produced the fourth with a textbook away display as key senior players Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Solanke delivered strong displays.

Postecoglou was without the quartet for a large chunk of a dreadful winter period, which resulted in Spurs’ slide down the Premier League table, but the 59-year-old expressed his delight at being able to work with a virtually fully-fit squad as they target the club’s first trophy in 17 years.

open image in gallery Tottenham players celebrate their victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He added: “In such a big game, they delivered a performance and it means we’re through to a semi-final. I think over the two legs we deserved to go through. It could have been all over in the first leg but we earned the right to be in the semi.

“From our perspective we’ve had a difficult season and I think there’s some reasoning behind that.

“At times we’ve been missing Vicario, Romero, Van de Ven, (Rodrigo) Bentancur, Solanke, all of them we’ve been missing at different times this year.

“We’ve got the whole group. It’s not just them, it’s the whole group together. We know that we can be a team that’s pretty compelling against anybody. We’re in the final four now so we’ve given ourselves a chance.”

Spurs will need to check on captain Son Heung-min for the clash with Forest after he missed the trip to Frankfurt with a foot injury.