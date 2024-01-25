James Maddison set for Tottenham FA Cup return again Man City

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Maddison is available for Tottenham’s FA Cup tie with Manchester City but boss Ange Postecoglou has yet to make a decision on whether he will start Friday’s clash.

Maddison has not played for Spurs since he sustained ankle ligament damage in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on 6 November.

England international Maddison flourished after he moved to the club in a £40m deal from Leicester last June, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 12 appearances, and he will return to action against FA Cup holders Man City.

Postecoglou revealed: “He’s trained all week and he is fine. He is available and ready to start… when someone is available I assume they are ready to start.

“Whether they do or not depends on what I see with everyone else tomorrow and I usually make those decisions on game day.

“Like I said, the beauty of it is he’s got through the week really well and is ready to go.”

After the defeat to Chelsea when Maddison last featured, Spurs sat second in the table just one point off the top. But they struggled in the aftermath of that game, where they also lost two players to red cards and with other injuries following soon after, resulting in a five-game run without a win.

Spurs have won five of their last seven in all competitions to revive their fortunes, twice hitting back to draw 2-2 at Manchester United last time out in the Premier League.

That result left them fifth, three points off Man City, Arsenal and Aston Villa above them, but they now turn their attention to domestic cup matters and the pursuit of silverware. Tottenham last won the FA Cup in 1991, while their last trophy of any kind was the 2008 League Cup, 16 years ago next month.

Additional reporting by PA