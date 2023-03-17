Football rumours: Newcastle set sights on Leicester playmaker James Maddison

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Newcastle have reportedly made James Maddison a priority target this summer. The i says the 26-year-old Leicester midfielder is believed to be desiring Champions League football, and with Newcastle having a chance of qualifying for the elite competition, the stars could align perfectly for both parties.

Manchester United are currently considering whether to make a formal offer for Jude Bellingham. According to The Telegraph, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to command a minimum fee of £110million, which would be a record for an English player.

The Sun, citing Sky Germany, says Chelsea are planning to turn down a permanent swoop for Denis Zakaria. The Swiss midfielder joined the club on a season-long loan from Juventus last September, but Chelsea bosses are believed to be leaning towards replacing the 26-year-old rather than making the switch permanent.

The Telegraph reports Crystal Palace will make a decision on manager Patrick Vieira’s future during the international break.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jurrien Timber: Bayern Munich are set to compete with Manchester United for the services of the Ajax defender, says German outlet Sport1.

Gabri Veiga: Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford are all interested in the Celta Vigo midfielder, according to the website 90min.