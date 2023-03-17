Jump to content

Football rumours: Newcastle set sights on Leicester playmaker James Maddison

The England international has impressed this season.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 17 March 2023 07:16
James Maddison could leave Leicester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Newcastle have reportedly made James Maddison a priority target this summer. The i says the 26-year-old Leicester midfielder is believed to be desiring Champions League football, and with Newcastle having a chance of qualifying for the elite competition, the stars could align perfectly for both parties.

Manchester United are currently considering whether to make a formal offer for Jude Bellingham. According to The Telegraph, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to command a minimum fee of £110million, which would be a record for an English player.

The Sun, citing Sky Germany, says Chelsea are planning to turn down a permanent swoop for Denis Zakaria. The Swiss midfielder joined the club on a season-long loan from Juventus last September, but Chelsea bosses are believed to be leaning towards replacing the 26-year-old rather than making the switch permanent.

The Telegraph reports Crystal Palace will make a decision on manager Patrick Vieira’s future during the international break.

Players to watch

Jurrien Timber: Bayern Munich are set to compete with Manchester United for the services of the Ajax defender, says German outlet Sport1.

Gabri Veiga: Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford are all interested in the Celta Vigo midfielder, according to the website 90min.

