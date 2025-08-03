Tottenham fear for James Maddison as injury overshadows Son Heung-min farewell
Maddison went off on a stretcher against Newcastle with manager Thomas Frank admitting ‘it looks like a bad injury’.
James Maddison suffered a serious-looking knee injury as Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia concluded with a draw against Newcastle in Seoul on Sunday.
The England international was carried off on a stretcher and looked in obvious pain after after going down unchallenged late in the game.
The friendly, which ended 1-1, was otherwise notable for the emotional reception the departing Son Heung-min received from fans in his home city.
Maddison, 28, missed the closing stages of last season, including the Europa League final, with a knee problem and his latest injury affects the same joint.
Manager Thomas Frank told reporters after the game: “I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal – that’s what we got today.
“It looks like with Madders a bad injury, and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players.”
Son, 33, confirmed this week that he is to leave Spurs this summer after a decade at the club.
The South Korea international, who wore the captain’s armband, was given a standing ovation and a guard of honour from players of both teams when he was substituted in the 64th minute.
Brennan Johnson’s deflected strike gave Spurs a fourth-minute lead but Harvey Barnes levelled before half-time.