James Maddison hurt by Tottenham’s ‘embarrassing’ season but backs Ange Postecoglou

James Maddison has been left hurt by the latest "embarrassing" chapter in Tottenham’s Premier League campaign, but stressed the inner drive of everyone at the club to reward the fanbase with Europa League success.

A much-changed Spurs side suffered a 5-1 thrashing at Liverpool on Sunday and in the process tasted defeat for a record-equalling 19th time in the division this season.

Tottenham have not experienced so many losses in a Premier League campaign since 2004 and while more unwanted records could tumble, Ange Postecoglou's squad still have the chance to win a first trophy in 17 years, with Bodo/Glimt set to visit in a Europa League last-four first-leg tie on Thursday.

"We definitely want to reward them for the support that they give us by creating something special because the league hasn't been good enough, definitely, but it hurts us as well," Maddison said.

"Let's not create the narrative that yes, it's us players out there and we take responsibility for that, but it hurts me a lot that we're having a poor season.

"But this is why we're so motivated for this competition because the season can still be so special....we're in the last four and we've got a great opportunity.

"No one in the whole club from top to bottom can be satisfied with where we are. It definitely hurts.

"I had to do an interview at Liverpool on Sunday and we have lost 5-1. It's a little bit embarrassing, I'm a bit embarrassed myself and you have to go and talk.

"I know no one actually wants to hear what I have got to say because they want to see the reaction and get the reaction - and that is the chance we have on Thursday night.

"Then in seven days time we have got another massive game and if we get through that, we are in a European final so there are positives there, but we have got to go and do it and show them we are just as hungry as they are to win something."

Spurs' poor domestic form has created intense speculation over the position of Postecoglou, who said earlier in April that the "general sentiment" was he would leave even if he won the Europa League.

Maddison added: "We're behind the manager 100 per cent. He's a great man.

"I come into work every day and see the lads listening, taking on the messages how he wants to play and the coaches and trying to do what's best for this club.

"We're in a very good position in Europe where we can still have a special season under his management."

It has been a remarkable run for Bodo, who boast a population of only 55,000, but Postecoglou promised Spurs - who will be without injured captain Son Heung-min - will not underestimate the Norwegian champions after his own twin defeats to them as Celtic boss in 2022.

"You'd love us to think that, that you're a small club and we don't rate (you). No, no, that's not how I (think), I just said I think Bodo's there on merit. They beat Lazio, they beat Olympiacos, tough teams. They're there because they're a good football team," Postecoglou said.

"Irrespective of how this season's gone, we have generations of fans who want this more than anything else, to share again with the people that they love a special moment supporting their football club."

