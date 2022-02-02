James McAtee has put an end to speculation over his future by signing a new four-year contract at Manchester City.

The 19-year-old had entered the final 18 months of his previous Etihad deal, having made his senior debut under Pep Guardiola earlier this season.

McAtee was linked with potential loan moves to several clubs during the January transfer window, with Rangers, Bournemouth and Swansea among those to register an interest.

The Salford-born midfielder ultimately stayed put with the hope of earning more first team opportunities before the end of the campaign and has now put pen to paper on new, extended terms.

“This is a really proud moment in my career, and I am so grateful to the Club for showing their faith in me,” McAtee said.

“I’ve been here since I was 11 and I can’t thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me.

“I have worked with some brilliant coaches in the Academy, who have put me in a position to be able to train and play with Pep Guardiola and the first team, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do.

“I’ve been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years.”

McAtee is hoping for his career to travel along the same pathway which has seen Cole Palmer develop into a fully-fledged members of Guardiola's first-team squad this season.

McAtee made his first team debut in the 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers in September, before being handed a Premier League bow as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Everton two months later.