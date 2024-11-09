Wrexham’s James McClean refuses to wear poppy for Remembrance Sunday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wrexham captain James McClean continued his ongoing protest to Remembrance Sunday by refusing to wear a poppy and standing away from his teammates during the League One club’s fixture against Mansfield on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Irishman observed the minute’s silence ahead of the match by stood away from the rest of his team as he continues to make a stand against a gesture he sees as disrespectful.

He first refused to wear a poppy in 2012 and has kept this tradition each year since on the weekend that the football league chooses to pay their respects to those fallen in war by wearing a traditional poppy on their shirts.

McClean explained his decision to not wear the poppy stems from a perceived disrespect to Irish soldiers who lost their lives against the British whilst fighting for his home nation.

open image in gallery James McClean stood separately to his teammates during Wrexham’s minute of silence ( Gary Oakley/PA Wire )

He previously told the Belfast Telegraph: “Yeah, look, maybe I was a bit naive in thinking, you know, with me being the one that took the stand first, it’ll pave the way for young Irish lads coming through, and it doesn’t seem to be the case.

“I speak to a lot of people and I’ve had players say that they don’t believe in wearing the poppy and they wouldn’t wear it, but they just don’t want the hassle.”

McClean further admitted that he would wear the poppy on his shirt if it only symbolised and commemorated the fallen soliders from World War One and World War Two.

The consequences of his stand have painted a target on McClean’s back and he has constantly been a subject to abuse by fans. This isn’t helped by his confrontational manner and negative views of the British monarchy.

During the match Ryan Barnett scored the only goal as Wrexham beat Mansfield 1-0 to continue their fine start to the season which sees them up to third in the table.