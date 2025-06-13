James Milner set to chase Premier League record after agreeing new Brighton deal
The midfielder will extend his career into a 24th season as he closes in on Gareth Barry’s appearance record
James Milner has agreed a one-year contract extension with Brighton and Hove Albion as the 39-year-old eyes the all-time record for appearances in the Premier League.
Milner, who made his Premier League bow as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, was restricted to just four league appearances in the 2024-25 campaign due to an injury in August, taking his overall tally to 638 Premier League games.
But Milner, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in January, now has the chance to overhaul Gareth Barry's record of 653 Premier League games.
"I'm really pleased we will have James with us again this season," Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, seven years Milner’s junior, said.
"Last season he wasn't able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.
"He's a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I'm looking forward to working with him again."
Brighton finished eighth in the standings last season, missing out on European qualification. The club this week secured the signing of promising Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos, with the 18-year-old signing a five-year deal.
Reuters
