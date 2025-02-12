James Tarkowski’s last-gasp equaliser sparks wild scenes at Goodison Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goodison Park’s final Merseyside derby produced one of the most dramatic finishes in its history as James Tarkowski equalised in the eighth minute of added time to snatch a 2-2 draw for Everton against Liverpool.

It sparked chaotic scenes as fans spilled onto the pitch and, after the final whistle, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was sent off for confronting referee Michael Oliver with Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure also dismissed after scuffling in front of the visiting supporters with a bottle seemingly thrown from the crowd.

Liverpool looked to have been on their way to cementing their position at the top of the Premier League after Mohamed Salah’s 73rd-minute goal appeared to have claimed the 120th and last derby here.

But Tarkowski had other ideas and lashed home a volley with virtually the last kick of the game to leave fans celebrating as though they had won.

Salah had earlier provided the assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s first-half equaliser after Beto, who gave Virgil van Dijk one of his more uncomfortable evenings, had scored the opener.

Liverpool’s Argentina international certainly made the most of his derby-day reprieve, having been suspended for the original date two months ago before Storm Darragh blew through, and was one of the visitors’ better performers.

The two dropped points will not be a fatal blow to Liverpool’s title aspirations, their cushion is still seven points, but Evertonians will take great delight in making a slight dent while also ensuring honours finished even in terms of wins in this cross-city encounter with 41 victories apiece in 120 meetings at the ground.

A draw was fully deserved for Everton, having dominated the opening 20 minutes of each half, but the hard work which manager David Moyes had called for to bridge the gulf between the two teams also needed an element of quality and the paucity of their squad meant it was just not there until Tarkowski produced a magical strike.

As befitting the occasion it had the feel of a throwback to the derbies of 20 years ago, when Moyes first took charge, with the hosts’ snarling, snapping style trying to knock Liverpool out of their more measured style as bookings outscored shots on target five to three in the first half.

The fans played their part with the Gwladys Street holding up a banner stating ‘We Built this City – Since 1878′, a reference to them being the original club in L4, while Liverpool fans taunted their hosts, who have not won a trophy since 1995, with the message “At least an empty cabinet is easier to move”.

It took just 11 seconds for Tarkowski to make the first crunching tackle on Cody Gakpo and put just enough caution in their opponents’ minds.

Ten minutes in Liverpool were losing more 50-50s than they were winning but, ironically, it was one they did miss which led to them conceding.

Mac Allister appeared not to connect with Iliman Ndiaye in the centre-circle but Oliver awarded the free-kick and Jarrad Branthwaite caught the defence napping with a quickly-taken pass into the inside-left channel.

With Ibrahima Konate on his heels Beto ran in behind to slide a shot past Alisson Becker for his third goal in three games.

The lead lasted just five minutes as Mac Allister robbed Doucoure as he tried to run the ball out of defence.

Salah drifted over a cross and Mac Allister timed his run into the penalty area to jump before Tarkowski and direct a back-header inside the far post for only his second league goal of the season.

Beto continued to be a cause for concern for the visiting centre-backs but Ndiaye’s night was ended when he limped off with a knee injury, covering his face with his shirt to hide the tears.

In first half added time Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-range shot was spilled by Jordan Pickford with Tarkowski forcing the ball onto Luis Diaz and back into the goalkeeper’s arms, and just after the interval Doucoure and Jack Harrison both missed the target with good chances.

After Conor Bradley, on a yellow card, tangled with Doucoure, Slot decided what the fevered atmosphere really needed was a couple of Scousers and he sent on Trent Alexander-Arnold, back after a two-game absence, and Jones – who was immediately booked for a tackle on Jesper Lindstrom.

The home side continued to win their duels, with Branthwaite’s close-range strike ruled out as Jake O’Brien was offside when he headed on at a corner.

But Everton began to drop deeper and for the first time in the half Liverpool were able to hold possession in their final third and their superior quality told.

Diaz’s cross was cut out by Tarkowski but Jones nipped in, exchanged passes with Mac Allister, and his shot was half-headed out by Branthwaite to the waiting Salah who smashed home right-footed.

He celebrated his 27th goal of the season by thumping the Liverbird badge on his shirt in front of the visiting fans, who will desperately cling to any sliver of hope that he may extend his stay beyond the summer with his contract expiring.

Another Salah shot destined for the top corner was tipped behind by Pickford before Tarkowski produced a Hollywood ending for an historic occasion.