Football rumours: Four clubs battle to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse

Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa are all keen on the England international.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 02 June 2023 07:15
James Ward-Prowse is reportedly wanted by four clubs following Southampton’s relegation (Joe Giddens/PA)
James Ward-Prowse is reportedly wanted by four clubs following Southampton's relegation (Joe Giddens/PA)
What the papers say

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is likely to leave the club this summer after their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, with four clubs vying for his signature.

Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa are all keen to sign the England international who is valued at around £40million, The Sun says.

Declan Rice has reportedly declared he wants to stay in the Premier League, ruling out a move to Bayern Munich, with Arsenal and Manchester United best placed to land the West Ham captain, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun says former Australia and current Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could be announced as Tottenham’s new manager as early as next week.

Brighton’s £30million bid for defender Levi Colwill, who was on loan at the club, has been rejected by Chelsea, the Daily Mail said.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Victor Osimhen: Newcastle have joined Manchester United in the race for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker, who currently plays for Serie A winners Napoli.

Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United have targeted the 20-year-old Atalanta striker who reportedly has a £52million price tag.

