Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Southampton boss Russell Martin says James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia will be involved in Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday “as it stands”.

Both players have been linked with an exit from St Mary’s this summer following last season’s relegation from the Premier League, with Ward-Prowse linked with Fulham and West Ham and Lavia attracting bids from Liverpool.

But a transfer for either men have yet to materialise and Martin will utilise them at Hillsborough.

“Both will be involved tomorrow night, as it stands, I dont know what will change between now and then,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“Do I think they will be Southampton players at the end of the window? I have not got a clue. What I hope, what I think, is probably very different.

“It would be pointless for me to come out and say, ‘I think they will be here, I don’t think they’ll be here’, because ultimately I have no control over that.

“If they are both not here, or one is not here it is because the club and the player think they have something which is beneficial for everyone.

“That will be the case, that is why it has dragged on and why it will probably continue to drag on. But while they have been here, both have been great and both will be involved tomorrow night. As it stands.”

Kamaldeen Sulemana is injured and will miss the trip to South Yorkshire, while Sekou Mara is a doubt.