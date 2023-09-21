Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Carragher did not mince his words in a discussion over Mikel Arteta’s goalkeeping choices, claiming Arsenal “will never win the league with (Aaron) Ramsdale in goal”.

Arteta has shown a willingness to rotate his goalkeepers this season since signing David Raya from Brentford in the summer, even going so far as to suggest he could play both in the same match - and not solely because of an injury or a red card.

And last night, ahead of Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over PSV in the Champions League in which Raya started over Ramsdale, Carragher made his preference clear and interrupted former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel in the process.

“100 per-cent (Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale) - Arsenal will never win the league with Ramsdale in goal, no chance,” the former Liverpool defender said on CBS.

“Ramsdale is playing for Arsenal and he can’t even get in the England team.”

Schmeichel was far more diplomatic and measured in his assessment of Arteta’s two options, focusing on his bewilderment at Arsenal’s current situation.

“I’ve talked a lot about this since he signed Raya. See I don’t get it, I don’t understand why you want to create a competition situation for goalkeepers,” he said.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been dropped for Arsenal’s last two matches (PA Wire)

“I don’t get this. I’ve read a lot of criticism of what I’ve said. I think it’s crazy and I think Arteta might just be creating a problem that he didn’t need going forward.

“I think he (Ramsdale) has done tremendously well – I didn’t see this happening when he was signed from Sheffield United, I honestly didn’t understand why Arsenal were spending that much money on Ramsdale because I didn’t see it but he’s won me over.

“I think he’s a very consistent stable goalkeeper, he makes very very few mistakes. The actual goalkeeping he’s done fantastic.”

Rob Green, who was also involved in CBS’ coverage, added: “You don’t get rested as a goalkeeper, you get dropped.”

Raya has started Arsenal’s last two games and is now the favourite to start Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham.