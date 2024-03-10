Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Carragher believes Dominik Szoboszlai can be a crucial factor as Liverpool bid to try and beat Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went into the weekend top of the league, but leading City by just one point, as the two managers continue their lengthy battle that started when the German was in charge of Borussia Dortmund, and Pep Guardiola their rivals Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have been hit by mounting injuries ahead of the match, with Mohamed Salah only fit enough to start on the bench and with the latest setback and news of Ibrahima Konate’s issue, Jarell Quansah was named alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of the Reds’ defence.

Carragher said to Sky Sports when asked about Liverpool’s midfield: “Listen, I think you’d add Curtis Jones to that four and say that it would be three of your first-choice midfield, so it’s just whether there’s enough minutes in Szoboszlai who was a revelation at the start of the season.

“He’s had a few injury problems but what he does give you is great running power, because I don’t think that’s something that (Wataru) Endo and (Alexis) Mac Allister have in abundance, and that was the mainstay of Liverpool’s midfield during the first successful team of the Jurgen Klopp era.

“They used to cause Manchester City real problems with that energy.

“So I think it’s vital that Szoboszlai plays because he does give you that pace and pressing ability because you will have to stop Rodri and John Stones getting on the ball and I think he’s the man who can do that.”

Carragher also paid tribute to Liverpool’s goalkeeper ahead of the match, even saying that Caoimhin Kelleher has “stopped Liverpool losing games” and that with him in the side, Alisson Becker has not been missed by the current league leaders.