Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville believe Liverpool have edged ahead of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino secured a big win at Arsenal on Wednesday evening, a ninth in a row in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were 11 points behind the defending champions at one stage, but following the victory at the Emirates now sit just one shy of Pep Guardiola's side with nine games to go.

They play each other early next month in what is shaping up to be a pivotal game in the battle between now and May.

Carragher though believes his former side now have the edge after a relentless run.

"It is 50-50, if you like, because of the situation with the game being at the Etihad," Carragher told Sky Sports. "But this is the first time I have ever thought Liverpool would win the title - and I have always said City before a ball was kicked.

"That Chelsea game that was 2-2 and Liverpool were 11 points behind; to be fair, Graeme [Souness] was in the studio saying Liverpool were still in the race and I thought it was well gone.

"Man City are not in bad form, losing lots of games and dropping lots of points. But because these teams are so good now, just drawing a game - it feels like a defeat now. It does feel like that."

Neville has consistently backed City to defend their crown but following the draw at Crystal Palace on Monday evening now makes Liverpool favourites to do it.

"Now, they might not win it, because they're actually playing up against a ridiculously good team in Manchester City, but the hallmarks are there, the form's there, the patterns are there, and if you're Liverpool you're really, really confident going into these last nine games. I'm not saying City aren't, but if you're Liverpool you're confident," he said.

"You're in every competition, you've won the Carabao Cup, you've got five players up front who can win you any single game, you've got a great back four, you've got a great goalkeeper, the experience in midfield in Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson is enormous with Milner and obviously others to come in so there's a lot to say that Liverpool could be, for the first time, be favourites I think for the title.

"And that's a big statement from me because I've said Manchester City all the way through, but what I saw on Monday night has just happened a couple of times this season, not too many. Liverpool have only not scored once, Manchester City have failed to score four times in games and that could just be the difference at the end.

“It may not be, because Pep Guardiola is a genius of a manager and he could see them home, but it wouldn't surprise me if this Liverpool team won the title."