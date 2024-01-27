Jamie Carragher thought Jurgen Klopp news was ‘a cruel joke’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jamie Carragher says that his ‘heart sank’ after learning of the news that Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down as manager of the Premier League side at the end of this season.

On Friday, in a shock revelation, the club released a video interview with the German where he announced his intention to leave saying that he was ‘running out of the energy’ needed to give everything he had to the job.

Having already won the Champions League and Premier League titles during his tenure, Klopp’s departure is especially shocking as the Reds have successfully rebuilt their squad, are currently top of the league table, have reached the Carabao Cup final and are chasing a potential four-trophy season for the second time in three years.

The news generated a feeling of surprise which was shared by Carragher who, writing in his column for The Telegraph, claimed that when hearing Klopp was making an announcement he believed the 56-year-old had signed a new contract.

“When I was told Jurgen Klopp was making a major announcement on Friday, my immediate thought was excitement. Brilliant. He must be signing a new contract,” wrote Carragher, who’s joy quickly depleted when he discovered the truth.

“After seeing the news he is leaving at the end of the season, my heart sank. I genuinely thought it was some kind of hoax, or cruel joke.”

After announcing his departure from the club can Jurgen Klopp lead Liverpool to another Premier League title? (PA)

Carragher went on to compare Klopp’s departure with the previous exits of Liverpool legends. Kenny Dalglish in 1991, who departed when Liverpool were top of the league and preparing for an FA Cup replay with Everton, and Bill Shankly, who retired suddenly in 1974 after a hugely successful and still well remembered 15 years with the club.

“Like Shankly and Dalglish, Klopp had that instant rapport with the Merseyside public. His core social values chime with them as much as his footballing philosophy,” added Carragher.

“I’m not sure there is any club in world football where the manager’s personality – and even his political leanings – are considered fundamental as to whether they will be accepted by supporters.

“Klopp never had to learn how to connect with the Kop. It was like he was born to be the Liverpool manager.

“The biggest compliment is that he not only made the people happy, as the famous slogan on the Bill Shankly statue outside of the Kop reads, but he changed people’s lives, recreating the European glory nights synonymous with Anfield.”

Carragher also touched on what comes next for Liverpool and who could possibly replace Klopp, a man who has become synonymous with the Merseyside club. Those answers are still to be revealed but there is half a season left where the German can impart his wisdom and personality on the team and the fans.

“The atmosphere at Anfield in the title run-in was already guaranteed to be electric. Can you imagine what it will be like now?” Carragher said.

“Everyone will be wanting to savour every minute of Klopp as Liverpool manager, understanding that they are seeing the final acts of an era that will be talked about forever. He can go out with a bang by winning a second league title.

“My hope is that he hands over a trophy-winning team and extends the similarity to Shankly – his groundwork work ensuring his departure signals the start of another triumphant Kop era rather than the end of it.”