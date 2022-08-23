Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Carragher has admitted Liverpool are ‘a million miles’ away from Manchester City following their defeat to Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a 2-1 loss to their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on Monday night, leaving them with just two points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Liverpool are already seven points adrift of top of the table Arsenal and five behind last season’s title rivals City.

When asked about the gap just three games in, Liverpool legend Carragher told Sky Sports: "At this stage it feels big. I don't think they can be thinking about City, Liverpool need to get themselves back on track.

“They have had a really poor start. They set such high standards but they are a million miles off them right now. They have to fix it quickly."

Carragher then took to focusing specifically on Liverpool’s midfield problems. With Thiago out through injury, the trio of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Harvey Elliott started the game against United.

Fabinho came off the bench to replace Henderson in the second half, but it was not enough to salvage anything from the game as Mohamed Salah’s late consolation failed to ignite a comeback.

“Liverpool have a huge problem in midfield,” said Carragher. “It is the area supporters question continuously and those questions won’t go away with performances like this.

“When people talk about injuries, the first 11 isn’t a million miles away but look at the bench - they don’t have players who can change the game.”

Next up for Liverpool is a pair of home games against Bournemouth and Newcastle, before they then travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby with Everton.