Jamie Carragher says Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are “papering over the cracks” after their rescued win over Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Premier League club were 2-0 down at half-time following a lacklustre performance but second half goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo saw them take three points. Criticism has been aimed at Solskjaer who is under pressure to bag some silverware this season as he hasn’t won a trophy since he took over in 2018.

United next face Liverpool in the league on Sunday and former Reds player Carragher says even if Solskjaer’s side win it won’t fix the club’s problems.

“It won’t change the bigger picture,” he wrote for The Telegraph. “Wednesday still felt like they were papering over the cracks... The Old Trafford crowd really get behind their team again and the players have that ‘We’ll show you’ attitude.

“It’s all about the here and now. Whatever the result, though, Solskjaer is not suddenly going to emerge at Klopp’s level. As I know only too well, there’s nothing he can do about that.”

The boss responded to other criticism aimed at him by Carragher in his punditry role after the Champions League win.

Solskjaer told Manchester Evening News: “It doesn’t affect me but of course you see some of the comments, we’ve got Liverpool on Sunday as well so Jamie is always looking at these little things.

“I’ve got my values, my way of managing, I believe in myself, as long as the club believes in me, I’m pretty sure Jamie Carragher’s opinion isn’t going to change that.”