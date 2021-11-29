Jamie Carragher hits back after Rio Ferdinand mocks playing career

Liverpool and Manchester United legends Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have traded insults on social media in a heated disagreement over the goings on at Old Trafford.

Following United’s win over Villarreal last week in interim manager Michael Carrick’s first game in charge, Carragher mocked Ferdinand’s famous rant about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He posted: “Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man!”

Ferdinand then hit back after Carragher and Man Utd legend Roy Keane became embroiled in a heated debate on Sky Sports about why Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the club.

Carragher questioned why Ronaldo would come back if he didn’t think United could win the Premier League title, to which Ferdinand responded: “Carragher shouldn’t really be talking about winning leagues. He’s never done it. He doesn’t know what it means. He doesn’t know how to do it. He’s never navigated a team through it to that point to win a league.

“So I find it very difficult when he speaks with such conviction about winning leagues. You should stick to cup competitions. The moment he talks about leagues I just mute it.”

But Carragher hit back once more, saying: “Not talking titles but the deal for Ronaldo to Man Utd which you arranged. No PL for me but Sky like my opinions!

“No trophy in your career without AF (Alex Ferguson) & when you stopped winning PL at MU you tried to move to Chelsea so please stop giving it the big MU fan one! #olesatthewheel”

Carragher won the Champions League, two FA Cups and three League Cups during his 17-year career with Liverpool. He played over 700 times for the Merseyside outfit.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand played more than 450 times for Man Utd, winning six Premier League titles, the Champions League and two League Cups.

Carragher and Ferdinand were also teammates for the England national team including at the 2006 World Cup. Carragher played 38 times for his country, while Ferdinand received 81 caps.