Jamie Carragher slams Tottenham and claims ‘Accrington Stanley gave Liverpool more trouble’

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher claimed League Two side Accrington Stanley were a more difficult opponent for the Reds than Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Arne Slot’s side romped to a 4-0 win in the second leg at Anfield, easily overturning the 1-0 deficit that they had faced from the first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when Lucas Bergvall had given his side the win.

And the abject nature of Spurs’ performance leaves yet more questions over the tactics and future of manager Ange Postecoglou, with Sky Sports pundits heavily criticising the Australian and his players.

Carragher questioned Spurs’ overall approach in a game that saw the visitors register zero shots on target, saying that Accrington Stanley gave Liverpool “more trouble” in the sides’ FA Cup meeting in January, which Liverpool also won 4-0.

“I am not saying this to make a headline. I think Accrington Stanley, Liverpool didn’t have their best team, but they gave more trouble to Liverpool than Tottenham tonight,” said Carragher.

“He’s [Postecoglou] a manager who is just trying to find something and what he’s trying is not working. But this is not just this run. This goes back to last season. I think they’ve lost 20 out of the last 45 games. It’s an awful lot,” Carragher added.

“We’re talking almost 50 per cent of the Premier League games he’s lost going back. This is not just this season.

“Tottenham had such a brilliant start to his first season – top of the league after 10 games. He continued to go with the idea even with nine men – since then the record is horrendous for Tottenham.”

The former Liverpool defender went on to suggest that he wasn’t surprised about the outcome of the match.

"It's Tottenham!” Carragher said. “When do Tottenham ever win a big game? When do Tottenham ever go and surprise, win against the odds?

"The odds were massively in favour against Liverpool, they're at Anfield, they're the best team in the country, possibly the best team in Europe right now.

"But it's not just this Spurs team. They never shock you, never do something out of the ordinary,” he added.