Jamie Vardy breaks Ian Wright record with goal against Burnley

Jamie Vardy has surpassed Ian Wright as the record scorer of Premier League goals after turning 30.

Vardy’s last-minute finish secured a much-need 2-0 win for Leicester against Burnley on Tuesday.

The game marked the striker’s return from more than two months out with injury, a period in which Brendan Rodgers’ side have largely struggled.

The victory at Turf Moor was their first of 2022.

The visitors had 22 shots on goal but looked set to endure a frustrating night before James Maddison broke the deadlock, converting an assist from fellow substitute Vardy eight minutes from time.

The 35-year-old then added a goal of his own, heading home from close-range in the 90th minute.

It is Vardy’s 94th Premier League goal since turning 30.

He drew level with former Arsenal and West Ham striker Wright in November, but a hamstring injury had forced him to wait to take the record outright.

“It has been a long time coming,” Vardy said of his return.

“It is tough getting a big injury. To come back and to be involved in both goals and get the win, it is very good.”

The win moved Leicester up to 12th in the Premier League, level on points with Crystal Palace, a side on which they have three games in hand.

Rodgers hopes a fit-again Vardy can help his side push on in the league.

“He’s super hungry,’ Rodgers said of the striker. “It’s been frustrating for him being out, watching the team.

“Hopefully we can keep him fit now and with one or two other players returning, it’s going to be big over the next few months.

“The thinking [about Vardy’s return] was more that it was going to be Leeds [on Saturday] but in the last few days he looked really bright, really sharp and he wanted to come and help the team even if it was only for 15-20 minutes, and that tells you everything about his attitude.

“Then there’s his energy, he’s a real catalyst for us. You see his movement behind, his link-up play and then he’s always in position to score. It was a great introduction for him and it was great to have him back.”