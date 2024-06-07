Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract at Leicester

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year contract at Leicester. The 37-year-old will extend his stay at the King Power to 12 years after agreeing a deal for the 2024-25 season.

The former England international scored 20 goals in 37 appearances as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League in the 23-24 campaign.

He said: “To get the numbers that I did [last season], I’m delighted with it, but there’s still more to come.

“I look after myself. I’ve always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that’s why I carry on until my legs say, ‘That’s it, game over’. There will be a day when that comes, but that’s not right now.

“We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it’s the best league in the world. That’s where you want to be playing your football.”

Vardy has scored 190 goals in 464 games for the club and has won the Premier League and FA Cup.

But who his manager will be next season remains unknown, with the club’s search for a new boss still ongoing.

Enzo Maresca, who guided the club to the Championship title in his first season in charge, left earlier this week to go to Chelsea.