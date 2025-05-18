A rollercoaster – Jamie Vardy ends ‘amazing’ Leicester career with 200th goal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Vardy reflected on an “amazing” and “rollercoaster” career with Leicester after scoring a landmark 200th goal in his 500th and final appearance for the Foxes.

The 38-year-old former England striker reached the goal milestone in the 28th minute of Leicester’s home match with Ipswich when he latched on to James Justin’s through ball and expertly slipped it beyond Alex Palmer before wheeling away to celebrate in front of the away fans.

Kasey McAteer struck midway through the second half to seal a 2-0 victory for Leicester in a match between two teams who will be playing Championship football next season, but the day belonged to Vardy, who was given a guard of honour by team-mates when he was substituted with 10 minutes remaining.

After the match, Vardy was also presented with the fans’ player of the season award in front of the crowd alongside a golden fox to celebrate his 200 goals for the club, which he reached exactly 13 years to the date he signed from Fleetwood.

During that time, the 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot winner helped Leicester produce the ‘great escape’ from relegation in 2015 before lifting the Premier League title at 5,000-1 odds the following year, and then an FA Cup win in 2021.

In an on-pitch interview, Vardy said: “It’s been amazing, it’s been a rollercoaster, it really has.

“But the good thing is there’s been way, way, way more highs and I thank everyone. I never thought we’d be in the Champions League, we’d win the league and we’ve all been there for a reason.

“The only thing I really can say, from the bottom of my heart, is thank you for taking me and my family in as one of your own. Thank you all so much.

“I missed a couple before that but once JJ (Justin) put me through there I was never going to miss it. Obviously getting the dogs abuse from the away fans up there was only one place I was going.”

Leicester’s win extended their unbeaten run to three matches and gives fans a cause for optimism ahead of next season in the second tier.

Asked about the future of Leicester without him, Vardy said: “They’ll be fine. We’ve got a good squad and we’ve got all the youngsters coming through as well. I’m glad I’m not them because football is a killer, mentally, and I couldn’t do it all again if I’m honest.

“But I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I look forward to keeping an eye on the club I love.”

Vardy scored in 11 successive Premier League fixtures in 2015 to break Ruud van Nistelrooy’s previous record of 10 for Manchester United. Fast forward 10 years and the departing Leicester striker spent the last seven months playing under the Dutchman.

Van Nistelrooy said: “We wanted this (Vardy to score) and you have to be capable to do so. That speaks millions about him.

“He sets himself a target and goes at it. There’s no gifts in this world. To set a target and produce, it’s only for the best.”

Ipswich suffered their 23rd league defeat of the campaign despite having 20 shots and boss Kieran McKenna could not hide his frustration.

He said: “We weren’t clinical enough. Our reaction wasn’t good enough and Leicester punished us with a really clinical finish. There’s a lot we can take from this one going into next season but in terms of this season it’s a frustrating one.

“We know the chances we had today you should win two Premier League games. It’s something to use as motivation going forward.”