Jamie Vardy declares Leicester’s season a ‘total embarrassment’ after relegation

Jamie Vardy has apologised for Leicester ending their season with "such a s*** show" after the club were relegated from the Premier League.

On Sunday, the Foxes suffered their second top-flight relegation in three seasons after being beaten 1-0 by league leaders Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal was the difference to confirm Leicester's place in the Championship next season and hand them a 23rd league loss.

Veteran Foxes striker Vardy - who has seven league goals for the club this season - took to social media on Monday to apologise for the team's performances and described their campaign as "miserable".

In a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old said: "At this point, I don't even know what to say. No words I have can ever express my feelings of anger and sadness with the way this season has gone. There are no excuses.

"Collectively, as players and as a club, we failed. There is simply no hiding, and I refuse to entertain any suggestion of doing so.

"Having been at this club for so long, we've experienced so many highs and successes - and this season has been nothing but miserable and for me personally, a total embarrassment. It hurts, and I know you're feeling it too.

"To the fans: I'm sorry. Sorry we haven't performed, and sorry we end the 2025 season with such a s*** show."

Defeat on Sunday leaves Leicester second-from-bottom in the Premier League table with 18 points from 33 games.

Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy replaced Steve Cooper at the King Power Stadium in November and took four points from his first two games at the helm before a dismal run of form saw Leicester take only four more points in the following 18 league games.

They have not even scored in their last nine home games, since a 2-2 draw with Brighton on 8 December.

The Foxes have five games remaining this season, starting with a visit to Molineux on Saturday when they take on in-form Wolves who have won their last five matches.

