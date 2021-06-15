Leicester striker Jamie Vardy becomes co-owner of American club Rochester Rhinos

Jamie Vardy has become co-owner of Rochester Rhinos the United States League club has announced.

Leicester striker Vardy, 34, has bought “a minority stake” in the New York state-based club, which has not played a competitive game for four years.

A club statement, posted on Twitter, said: “The Rochester Rhinos are delighted to announce that Premier League star Jamie Vardy has become a co-owner of the club.

“The Leicester City striker has bought a minority stake and is excited by the prospect of being part of a journey that puts the Rhinos and Rochester back on the map after a four-year hiatus.

“This is a huge coup for Rochester and the Rhinos. Jamie is known throughout the soccer world and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us as a co-owner.

“Hopefully this fantastic news will give everyone connected with the club the belief that there are good times ahead.”

Rhinos, the only non-Major League Soccer club to have won the US Open Cup, announced in November 2017 they would go on hiatus as they sought extra funding.

The club plans to compete again in USL League One, the third tier of the American football pyramid, in 2022.