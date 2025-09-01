Jamie Vardy heads to Italy for new chapter after joining Serie A minnows Cremonese
Vardy made 500 appearances for the Leicester, scoring 200 goals
Jamie Vardy has completed his move to Italian Serie A minnows Cremonese on a free transfer.
Vardy left Leicester at the end of last season after making 500 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 200 goals and steering them to their historic Premier League title in 2016.
The 38-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Serie A new boys, who have won their first two matches of the current campaign.
Vardy broke a number of records in the Premier League, including scoring in the most consecutive games and becoming the league’s oldest top scorer.
Besides the Premier League title, Vardy also won the FA Cup with Leicester and won numerous Footballer of the Year awards.
Vardy’s contract with the Italian side will run until the end of June 2026 with the option to extend subject to certain conditions being met.