Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo left out of Japan’s Olympic squad
Japan head coach Go Oiwa said the “restrictions” in relation to European players had influenced selection.
New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has received a boost ahead of the start of pre-season training after midfielder Wataru Endo was left out of Japan’s squad for the Olympics.
The national team wanted to include the 31-year-old as one of their three over-age players in a predominantly under-23 squad for the Paris Games, which start later this month.
However, head coach Go Oiwa told a press conference in Tokyo the “restrictions” the Japanese Football Association had to work under in relation to European players – as the Olympics does not fall in FIFA-designated window – had influenced their selection with no over-age players selected.
Liverpool return to training on Friday, when Slot will host his first press conference since being named Jurgen Klopp’s successor.
The players returning will be a mixture of senior and fringe players, due to Euro 2024 and Copa America involvement, but among those expected are Mohamed Salah – whom Egypt wanted for the Olympics but are increasingly resigned to being disappointed – Endo and Curtis Jones, who was cut from England’s extended squad before they travelled to Germany.