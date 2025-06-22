Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Jarell Quansah nears move to Bayer Leverkusen as Liverpool agree fee for defender

The 22-year-old only made four Premier League starts under Arne Slot and will now head to Germany

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Sunday 22 June 2025 15:36 BST
Liverpool Signs Florian Wirtz: A Game-Changing Move

Liverpool have agreed to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for a fee rising to €41m (£35m).

The defender is expected to join the 2024 Bundesliga champions as the summer trading between the two clubs continues.

Liverpool could have a buy-back clause in the deal, which is likely to go through after the end of England Under-21s’ European Championship campaign, with Quansah helping Lee Carsley’s team reach the semi-finals.

Leverkusen, who have brought in an initial £129m this summer by selling players to Liverpool, are set to spend £30m, plus a potential £5m in add-ons, to sign Quansah from the Premier League champions.

The 22-year-old could replace Jonathan Tah at the BayArena after the Germany international centre-back joined Bayern Munich.

Quansah only made four Premier League starts under Arne Slot last season following a breakthrough campaign in 2023-24, when he made 33 appearances after spending some of the previous year on loan at Bristol Rovers.

His departure would leave Liverpool with only three senior centre-backs, in captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, who is entering the last year of his contract, and Joe Gomez, and could prompt them to look to sign a replacement.

They have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, buying right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen for £29m and playmaker Florian Wirtz for a club record £100m, which could rise to £116m.

They are also closing in the signing of left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth while they have sold vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford.

