First England call-up is ‘everything you dream of’, Jarrod Bowen admits

The West Ham forward earned his first call-up for the upcoming Nations League matches

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 31 May 2022 15:15
(Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has said it means “everything” to earn a first England call-up.

The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

“It is everything,” he said. “It is everything you dream of when you’re growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege.”

Bowen is joined in the England squad by Hammers captain Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

“I don’t see it as a distraction for Dec,” added Bowen. “I have seen how good he is, at the Euros and this season he has gone onto another level.

“You want to play with the best players and I want to play with him at my club and with England as well.”

Bowen has been called up for the first time just months before Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup.

“Of course I have thought about it,” he added. “For me it is not about just to come and go, it is my first camp. The Nations League is a great tournament as well and you want to be successful in every tournament.”

