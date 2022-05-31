First England call-up is ‘everything you dream of’, Jarrod Bowen admits
The West Ham forward earned his first call-up for the upcoming Nations League matches
West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has said it means “everything” to earn a first England call-up.
The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.
“It is everything,” he said. “It is everything you dream of when you’re growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege.”
Bowen is joined in the England squad by Hammers captain Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.
“I don’t see it as a distraction for Dec,” added Bowen. “I have seen how good he is, at the Euros and this season he has gone onto another level.
“You want to play with the best players and I want to play with him at my club and with England as well.”
Bowen has been called up for the first time just months before Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup.
“Of course I have thought about it,” he added. “For me it is not about just to come and go, it is my first camp. The Nations League is a great tournament as well and you want to be successful in every tournament.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies