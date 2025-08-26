Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen was involved in a heated clash with a frustrated fan after his side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Wolves on Tuesday evening.

The Hammers lost 3-2 in the second round clash at Molineux having led 2-1 with eight minutes to go, as Jorgen Strand Larsen stepped off the bench to fire in twice in a late three-minute spell.

It compounded West Ham to their third defeat of the campaign in all competitions, following a 5-1 home defeat by Chelsea and a 3-0 loss at Sunderland on the opening day.

At full-time, Bowen was seen having an exchange with a fan before being led away by team-mates.

He then quickly took to Instagram to apologise and vowed to “set a better example”.

West Ham boss Graham Potter was unaware of what was said but described Bowen as a “fantastic captain, servant, player and person for the club”, before playing down the incident.

“Our supporters have been fantastic,” said Potter.

“They are hurting because of the results we have had and Jarrod obviously cares about the club and the team. He gave everything again and it was just an exchange of views by people who care.

“The most important relationship at a club is between the fans and the team. We need our fans and everyone to stick together.

“The team is suffering at the moment. We are all hurting, I can assure you no-one is celebrating or happy about what we’re doing. We’re all in pain.”

Jarrod Bowen was pulled away from fans after an argument following West Ham’s cup defeat ( Mike Egerton/PA )

After a tame start, Tomas Soucek and Bowen tested keeper Sam Johnstone midway through the first half but Wolves went into the break a goal to the good.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was tripped by Guido Rodriguez and while Hwang Hee-chan’s 43rd-minute penalty cannoned back off the inside of a post, Rodrigo Gomes squeezed in the rebound.

Soucek’s far-post header levelled it five minutes after half-time from a swirling Kyle Walker-Peters cross and with Wolves pressure proving fruitless, the unmarked Lucas Paqueta headed in from close range Bowen’s drilled centre from the right touchline in the 63rd minute.

The hosts kept going, with Strand Larsen, one of four changes with 17 minutes to go, thumping in a rebound from Andre’s drive with eight minutes left.

The Norwegian then headed in Jackson Tchatchoua’s recycled ball after another Alphonse Areola save with six minutes to go to leave home boss Vitor Pereira delighted with a “deserved” first win of the season.

“I feel proud of my players and our supporters,” he said.

“We are building something through the spirit of our team. We made some mistakes but this is normal, we are in the beginning.”

Pereira went on to praise Strand Larsen’s character and commitment amid speculation linking him to Newcastle.

“Jorgen is our player and very important for us,” he continued.

“We will see what happens. I understand football, every player has a price – even (Lionel) Messi or Cristiano (Ronaldo) – but for me, he is very, very important.”