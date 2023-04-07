Leeds wingers hailed for match-winning impact since Javi Gracia took charge

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Javi Gracia says he is proud of the impact made by all four of his wingers since being appointed to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

Leeds hope to make it back-to-back home wins against relegation rivals on Sunday when they face Crystal Palace, five days after climbing two points clear of the bottom three by defeating Nottingham Forest.

Gracia, who replaced Jesse March in February, has won three of his six league games in charge and said wide players Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville had all been key to Leeds’ progress.

“All of them are keeping a high level when they participate in the different games they play in,” Gracia said.

“We could speak about all of them, they’ve all played well in different games.

“It’s something I’m proud of, because I can choose different ways to play.

“Last game, we played with Jack on the right and with Luis on the left and I think that was the best option to attack, to find spaces in that game.

“But I know that if I choose other players, I’m sure we’ll keep a very good level.”

Harrison and Sinisterra both scored against Forest, while Gnonto returned as an unused substitute after an ankle injury and could be back in action on Sunday.

Gracia said his biggest selection headache is in choosing which two wingers to opt for on matchday when they are all fit.

“It’s not easy, but I try to pick the best players for every single game,” he said. “It’s the most difficult decision every week.

“But I have to do it, and I’m always thinking what is the best for the next game.”

Gracia attended an Elland Road memorial service on Wednesday for fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were killed by Galatasaray fans in Istanbul 23 years ago.

The Leeds head coach, joined by club captain Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas in remembrance of the two supporters, said the bond between the club and their fans should be cherished.

“I could feel the relation between the supporters and the team from my first game,” said the Spaniard, who recently spoke of his admiration for Leeds’ anthem Marching On Together.

“Even, for example, when I was in the memorial of Christopher and Kevin, two supporters that died 23 years ago.

“It’s something you can feel the difference in the club. You can see the relation between the supporters and all the club. It’s something really emotional and something I think we have to keep for the next years.”