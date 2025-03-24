Jean-Philippe Mateta set for Crystal Palace return in FA Cup after horror challenge
The Crystal Palace striker sustained facial injuries against Millwall nearly a month ago
Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to return to action for Crystal Palace nearly a month after suffering facial injuries in a horror challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
Mateta required 25 stitches near his ear after Roberts’s raised boot made contact with the Frenchman’s head during their FA Cup fifth-round tie on 1 March.
Roberts received an extended six-match ban from the Football Association (FA) after his sending off in the fixture, with the Crystal Palace forward later reflecting that he was “lucky” to have avoided more serious injury.
Mateta has now been cleared to return, though, ahead of the quarter-final clash with Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage.
The forward is reportedly set to sport a special mask to protect his ear and injuries as the two London clubs battle for a place in the last-four and a trip to Wembley.
The 27-year-old posted a clip teasing his return on social media with the caption: “It’s time.”
Speaking with Sky Sports last week, the 27-year-old said: “Hopefully, I can play [against Fulham]. Hopefully, you never know. Hopefully, they will see me. I’m in the ground every day. The doctor is the person, he will decide. I will wear a mask, I think so.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments