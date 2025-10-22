Jean-Philippe Mateta insists no feud with ex-Crystal Palace teammate Wilfred Zaha

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jean-Philippe Mateta insists there is no bad blood between him and former Crystal Palace team-mate Wilfried Zaha after the two ironed out their public disagreement in private.

The Eagles striker, who earned his first senior France call-up this month and scored in their 2-2 draw with Iceland, suggested in an interview with L'Equipe earlier this month that "team-mates like Wilfried Zaha" were "laughing" at his ambitions to represent his country.

Zaha, who left Palace in 2023 and now plays for Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC, on loan from Galatasaray, denied those claims, indicating some misinterpretation had occurred.

Mateta, speaking before Thursday's Conference League clash with AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park, said the pair have now dealt with the situation.

Wilfred Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta were teammates at Crystal Palace ( Getty Images )

"I spoke with him. Everything is good," said the Frenchman, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Bournemouth, but missed a late sitter.

"We talked in private, and that's it."

The 28-year-old sits joint third in the Premier League scoring charts with five goals in eight games so far this campaign.

Mateta's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, and he says contract talks are not a priority at the moment.

"I'm focused on my season," he said. "I'm just thinking about the game (on Thursday)."

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their first league phase match at Selhurst Park - the beginning of a stretch that will see the FA Cup holders play four games in 10 days.

Despite the congested calendar, the Austrian - who was named Premier League manager of the month for September - still plans to field his top talent.

"(We will pick) the best team, like always," Glasner said. "We had five days between Bournemouth and Larnaca. The international (players) got two days off to recover, and we've prepared yesterday and today - short sessions, but the players look really sharp.

"We will play the best team. That makes sense for us, and then prepare for Arsenal."

Former Gunner Eddie Nketiah scored in Palace's opening Conference League victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Poland and netted the stoppage-time winner against Liverpool last month to snap the Reds' perfect start to the season.

Glasner said: "(Last year) he put himself under a lot of pressure. It felt like sometimes he wanted the goals and the assists and the chances a little bit too much, and then when he had the chances he missed. It was a little bit like a spiral downwards."

The Palace boss believes Nketiah is now "more relaxed", adding: "Sometimes it's not that you are the one who scores the goal, but with the energy you bring on the pitch, with the runs you make to create the space for others, he helped us massively.

"I think now he doesn't feel the pressure as much as last year, and this definitely helps him."

PA