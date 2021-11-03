Who will replace Jeff Stelling on Soccer Saturday?

The broadcaster Jeff Stelling will leave Sky Sports’ flagship football show Soccer Saturday at the end of the season, bringing to an end a stint of more than 25 years as its host.

Stelling’s impassioned voice has become synonymous with the 3pm kick-offs in English football as he guides the nation through the drama during TV’s blackout, when no live games are allowed to be shown.

His rapport with reporters at grounds and in the studio has always been at the heart of what makes the show popular, while his support for the often beleaguered Hartlepool has long made for a source of entertainment.

So who will takeover what Stelling describes as “the best job in the world” when he steps down? Here are four potential candidates to succeed him.

Julian Warren

The most obvious candidate is Julian Warren, who has occasionally stepped in to replace Stelling down the years, and he has done well to keep the show moving. Warren would be a safe pair of hands but may not be the exciting appointment Sky Sports bosses are after.

Kelly Cates

The daughter of Kenny Dalglish has forged a successful career in football in her own right as a regular presenter of Sky’s football coverage, and she is one of the most popular of Sky’s current stable. Whether she would want to give up the smooth pace of a 5.30pm kick-off for the frenetic energy of the many 3pm games is unclear, but her CV suggests she could more than handle the role.

Laura Woods

Another popular presenter who has established herself at the forefront of Sky’s coverage, Woods could be in the frame. She currently has a TalkSport radio show and works across Sky’s football coverage, presenting shows and conducting interviews.

Chris Kamara

The wildcard option is Chris Kamara, better known as Kammy, who has been a long-standing live reporter on the show. He would be the chaotic choice, given his history on the show, but that might retain some of the fun in what has always been a light-hearted show.