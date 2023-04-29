Jump to content

‘It is now the right time’: Jeff Stelling to leave Soccer Saturday

The 68-year-old Stelling had previously retired from the show in 2021 but returned for another season

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 15:30
Comments
Jeff Stelling will be leaving Sky Sports

Jeff Stelling has announced that he will leave Soccer Saturday at the end of the season after 25 years of presenting the programme.

The 68-year-old revealed the news on Saturday’s show - and said he will be bringing his career with Sky Sports to an end.

Stelling previously said he would step down from Sky’s flagship results show in October 2021 before subsequently reversing his decision and staying on for another year.

Stelling helped the programme become a fixture among football fans on Saturday afternoons.

The presenter said: “I’ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

"It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It’s been a lot of fun - for me at least!"

Stelling’s replacement has yet to be announced.

"Jeff has been synonymous with Saturday afternoon football for decades, exciting and enthusing football fans everywhere,” said Gary Hughes of Sky Sports. “His unique broadcasting ability and passion for the game has made Soccer Saturday an unmissable fixture for fans and has won him a multitude of awards.

"He will be sorely missed. Sky Sports will give him the great send off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United."

