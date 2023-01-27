Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland defender Jen Beattie has announced her retirement from international football.

The 31-year-old Arsenal player scored 24 goals in 144 appearances for her country and was part of Scotland’s squad at the 2019 World Cup.

In a short message on Twitter, Beattie wrote: “Hanging up my Scotland boots. Thank you thank you thank you @ScotlandNT.”

Beattie has had two spells at Arsenal, and also played for Manchester City, winning a number of league titles and FA Cups for both clubs.

She has also appeared for Celtic and Montpellier and made her Scotland debut in 2008.

Beattie recovered from breast cancer, having been diagnosed in late 2020, and has spoken publicly about her experience and encouraged people to get checked.

She was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list for her services to football.

Commenting on the accolade, Beattie said: “It’s unbelievable. I think when you go through your career, you never expect to be recognised amongst such incredible names, you just never put yourself in that category.

“I’m beyond proud. It’s something I never even dreamed of or expected, it’s just an incredible feeling.”

Beattie, who received the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2021, has played five times for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League this season.

The Gunners are three points behind leaders Manchester United, having played one fewer match than their rivals.