Man City agree £55m fee for third summer signing - which could see Cole Palmer depart

Jeremy Doku should arrive from Rennes in time to make his debut this weekend

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Tuesday 22 August 2023 11:32
(Getty Images)

Manchester City have agreed a £55.4m fee with Rennes for Jeremy Doku, with the winger set to become Pep Guardiola’s third summer signing.

The Belgium international will travel to Manchester for a medical as City close in on a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al-Ahli for £30m.

Doku, 21, was first capped by his country at 18 and was Rennes’ record signing when he cost them €26m in 2020.

His arrival could lead to Cole Palmer’s departure. The Mancunian scored in both the Community Shield and the European Super Cup and has said he wants more first-team football this season while Guardiola has stated he will either stay or be sold, but will not leave on loan.

Since Mahrez left, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have also started on the right flank for the treble winners.

Doku could make his debut at Sheffield United on Sunday. His arrival would take City’s summer spending past £150m after Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol joined.

At the World Cup last winter, Doku appeared once off the bench as Belgium exited in the group stage. He has since played twice in European Championships qualifiers over the summer for his national team and has 14 senior caps in total.

