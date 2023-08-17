Premier League clubs interested as race for Jeremy Doku’s signature heats up

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All of West Ham United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are trailing Rennes’ Jeremy Doku, in a race that could go to the end of the window.

While Spurs and - above all - City can make persuasive claims about going to clubs that can compete at the very top level, West Ham are able to offer regular first-team football. The east London club are consequently more advanced in their approach, and already have an offer in.

That is understood to be less than £50m, though, which is the price currently seen as necessary to get the Belgian international. City aren’t that far along but are confident of doing a deal for Doku and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta in the next two weeks. Should that happen, it is possible that West Ham do benefit through a loan for City’s Cole Palmer.

There is a feeling that whoever doesn’t get Doku will then move for Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The Selhurst Park club are currently trying to agree a new deal, though, having already tied down Michael Olise.

The search for wide players is currently one of the most competitive in the market.