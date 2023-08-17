Premier League clubs interested as race for Jeremy Doku’s signature heats up
West Ham, Manchester City and Tottenham are all contemplating moves for the 21-year-old forward
All of West Ham United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are trailing Rennes’ Jeremy Doku, in a race that could go to the end of the window.
While Spurs and - above all - City can make persuasive claims about going to clubs that can compete at the very top level, West Ham are able to offer regular first-team football. The east London club are consequently more advanced in their approach, and already have an offer in.
That is understood to be less than £50m, though, which is the price currently seen as necessary to get the Belgian international. City aren’t that far along but are confident of doing a deal for Doku and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta in the next two weeks. Should that happen, it is possible that West Ham do benefit through a loan for City’s Cole Palmer.
There is a feeling that whoever doesn’t get Doku will then move for Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The Selhurst Park club are currently trying to agree a new deal, though, having already tied down Michael Olise.
The search for wide players is currently one of the most competitive in the market.
