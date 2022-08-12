Jermain Defoe back at Tottenham as academy coach and club ambassador
The former striker scored 143 goals for Spurs
Jermain Defoe has returned to Tottenham Hotspur as an academy coach and club ambassador.
Former striker Defoe scored 143 goals for Spurs across two spells in a varied career, which ended when he retired at Sunderland in March.
“Already part of the fabric of our club thanks to his work on and off the pitch during his previous spells with us – Jermain was awarded an OBE in 2018 for his charitable work – he now begins the next phase of his career by joining our academy set-up,” Spurs said of the 39-year-old.
“He will work closely alongside our existing coaching team to lend his vast experience and knowledge to young players across the Under-17 to Under-21 age categories.”
Defoe retired with 305 career goals from 762 appearances, having also represented West Ham, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Toronto, Sunderland and Rangers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies