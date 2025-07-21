Gianni Infantino ‘deeply saddened’ by racist abuse directed at Jess Carter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gianni Infantino says he is “deeply saddened” by the online racist abuse directed at England’s Jess Carter at Euro 2025 and promised FIFA will share data with the relevant authorities to identify the culprits.

Defender Carter said she will be “taking a step back from social media and leaving it to a team to deal with” after revealing she has been the target of “a lot of racial abuse” during the tournament in Switzerland.

FIFA president Infantino wrote on Instagram: “I am deeply saddened to see the online abuse directed at England’s Jess Carter during the ongoing Women’s EURO tournament. There is no place for racism in football or in society.

“We stand with Jess. We stand with every player and every individual who has suffered from racist abuse.

“No player should be discriminated against in any way, they should be free to be at their very best on the pitch.

“Through FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service, we have helped tackle such abuse across multiple tournaments. We will continue to collaborate and support confederations, FIFA Member Associations and their players.

“In this instance, we will be offering our support with any further action required, as well as sharing data for appropriate action to be taken against any perpetrators.”

Football Association chief Mark Bullingham has confirmed his organisation has already referred the “abhorrent” abuse to UK police, who are “in touch with the relevant social media platform”.

Bullingham said the FA “will continue to discuss with the relevant authorities and social media companies about what more can and should be done.”

Lucy Bronze said she was “sad” for her England team-mate Carter ahead of the Lionesses semi-final against Italy in Geneva on Tuesday, and warned social media companies that football players can “thrive” without their services.

“I think no player needs social media,” said Bronze. “I think that’s one thing that we can always remember, is that we play football because we love the sport.

“Someone like Jess, she’s had an amazing tournament. I think she was one of our best players in the Netherlands game, for example, and she should be able to see messages and the fans and the support and live in that moment, because it’s something you should be able to celebrate.”

The Lionesses have collectively agreed they will not be “taking the knee” ahead of kick-off in Geneva, a symbolic anti-racism gesture that since 2016, when NFL player Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the Star Spangled Banner in protest, has become widespread practice across sport.

“Until now, we have chosen to take the knee before matches,” read a team statement.

“It’s clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism.

“We have agreed as a squad to remain standing before kick-off on Tuesday.”