Jesse Lingard asked for a few days to 'clear his mind' and will not play against Middlesbrough on Friday after his failure to secure a loan move away from Manchester United, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed.

Rangnick also confirmed that United's decision to keep Lingard at Old Trafford was partly influenced by the unavailability of Mason Greenwood.

Lingard was eager to leave Old Trafford before the close of the January transfer window having failed to start a Premier League game this season and was given Rangnick's blessing to seek an exit on loan.

Newcastle United and West Ham were interested in signing the 29-year-old, though United opted to keep Lingard after failing to reach an agreement with any interested clubs.

The situation was further complicated by the suspension of Greenwood, who will not play or train with United until further notice following his arrest on suspicion of rape and asssault last weekend.

Lingard will not be involved in Friday's FA Cup third round tie against Middlesbrough but will reutrn to the squad on Monday, while Edinson Cavani has also been granted a short leave of absence and Paul Pogba is fit to return.

"Jesse asked me and the club if he could have a couple of days off to clear his mind," Rangnick said. "He will be back in the group next Monday for training, then be part of the squad again.

"Edi contacted me a week ago and asked if he could have two more days at home and I allowed him, knowing he could not play with jet lag. Victor Lindelof has been ill and not training.

"Eric Bailly came back yday, he has some problems with his ankle. All the other players will be available."

On whether the Greenwood situation had influenced the decision to keep Lingard, Rangnick said: “In a way yes but in the end, the board also told me they couldn't find an agreement with any clubs interested in him.

“With the window closing on Monday evening, the board informed me that they wanted him to stay.

“It was two things. One thing, obviously we had a problem without Mason Greenwood and on the other hand, the club could not find an agreement with another club.”