Jesse Lingard has denied Ralf Rangnick's claim that he requested time off after failing to secure a loan move away from Manchester United during the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who was keen to secure first-team football away from Old Trafford last month only to ultimately stay put, has insisted that the club advised him to take leave which will see him miss Friday's FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

Rangnick said that Lingard needed the time in order to "clear his mind", though the England international has now refuted that version of events.

"The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons," Lingard tweeted on Thursday evening. "But my headspace is clear and I'll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent."

Lingard will not be involved in Friday's fourth round tie at Old Trafford but Rangnick said that he will return to the squad next week.

"Jesse asked me and the club if he could have a couple of days off to clear his mind," the United manager said. "He will be back in the group next Monday for training, then be part of the squad again."

Newcastle United were interested in taking Lingard on loan during the final weeks of the January window, only to see late attempts to secure the move rejected by the United hierarchy.

Rangnick confirmed on Thursday that Lingard had his blessing to leave on loan, though said that the arrest and suspension of Mason Greenwood had influenced United’s decision to keep hold of the 29-year-old.

“In a way [it was a factor], yes, but in the end the club also told me, the board told me, they couldn't find an agreement with any of those clubs that were interested in him," Rangnick said.

“With the window closing Monday evening, in the afternoon the board informed me they would rather want him to stay. For me, that was a decision that I could fully understand and accept.

“One thing, obviously we had a problem without Mason Greenwood and on the other hand, the club could not find an agreement with another club.”