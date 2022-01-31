Jesse Lingard is expected to stay at Manchester United after the collapse of his potential loan to Newcastle United during the final hours of the January transfer window.

Talks with Newcastle over the 29-year-old have ended, with Lingard now set to see out the last six months of his United contract at Old Trafford.

Newcastle revived their bid to sign Lingard on Monday, having pulled out of talks with United last week over their desired loan fee and a £12m bonus for avoiding relegation.

Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, was willing to allow Lingard to leave though the Old Trafford hierarchy has concluded he will stay for the rest of the season.

West Ham also revived their interest in Lingard though United have been reluctant to let players join clubs also competing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Lingard was eager to go out on loan and earn playing time elsewhere as he seeks to win back his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The United academy graduate is yet to start a Premier League game this season, despite impressing on loan at West Ham last year and hoping to earn more playing time on his return.