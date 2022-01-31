Newcastle United and West Ham have revived their interest in Jesse Lingard, though it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will sanction a late loan move before Monday's transfer deadline.

Lingard has been granted permission to leave by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, with his playing time limited at Old Trafford and his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Newcastle all but pulled out of a deal for Lingard last week after failing to reach an agreement with United over the loan fee involved, which included a potential £12m bonus should they avoid relegation.

Talks between the two clubs are now on again in the hope of agreeing an eleventh-hour deal.

West Ham are also interested after Lingard's successful loan spell at the London Stadium during the second half of last season, though United are thought to be reluctant to do business with a club considered a rival for Champions League qualification.

Lingard is eager to go out on loan and earn first team minutes elsewhere as he seeks to win back his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The United academy graduate has failed to start a Premier League game under either Rangnick or predecessor Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer this season, despite being convinced of more regular opportunities during the summer.