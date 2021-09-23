West Ham captain Mark Noble claims former teammate Jesse Lingard ‘dived’ in a bid to win a penalty during their Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Noble’s side went to Old Trafford and picked up a superb 1-0 win as Manuel Lanzini’s goal was enough to book their place in the fourth round.

Lingard, who was on loan at West Ham last season, came into the game having netted the winner against the club he flourished at last season just three days earlier.

But he could not impact the game in the same manner as Noble - who missed a last-minute penalty at the weekend - accused him of trying to manufacture a foul when the pair came together in the box.

He told Sky Sports: “That’s football, he dived and I told him off for screaming, funnily enough he didn’t really do it at our place but he does it here!”

The West Ham midfielder then went on to add: “We had a laugh on the pitch today, I love Jesse. He’s a great character and I’m so pleased he’s come here and getting his chance.

“He’s scored some fantastic goals, obviously the one against us was hurtful, he’s a great lad and he deserves everything he gets.”

Lingard looked set to join West Ham in the summer after netting nine goals for them in the second half of last season.

But the England international opted to stick it out and fight for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad despite the plethora of attacking talent at the club.

Next up for Man Utd is a home match against Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime. Meanwhile, West Ham travel to Leeds as they look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League campaign.