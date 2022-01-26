Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.

The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.

The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with United.

Unless the situation can be resolved, Newcastle's Saudi-led ownership are prepared to turn their attentions elsewhere with just five days of the January transfer window remaining.

A loan exit for Lingard this month would effectively end his Old Trafford career, with little chance of him renewing his contract inside its final six months.

Lingard has only made 11 appearances for United this season and is yet to make a Premier League start, despite being convinced to remain at Old Trafford last summer following a successful loan spell with West Ham.

The England international is keen to play his way into Gareth Southgate's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, having been left out of the most recent international camp in November.

Donny van de Beek is another United player seeking more playing opportunities away from Old Trafford before the close of the window, with Crystal Palace understood to be monitoring his situation.

Dean Henderson, United's second-choice goalkeeper, is also seeking to leave this month. Anthony Martial secured his loan move to Sevilla until the end of the season on Tuesday.