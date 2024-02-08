Jesse Lingard completes shock move to South Korea
Lingard hasn’t had a club since leaving Nottingham Forest last summer but has joined FC Seoul
Former England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard joined South Korean side FC Seoul on a two-year deal on Thursday, the best-known foreign player ever signed by a K League club.
The 31-year-old, a World Cup semi-finalist with England and Europa League winner with United, has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.
“I’ve always wanted different challenges and to create new memories in my career, and I believe being in South Korea is the perfect place for that,” Lingard said in a video released by the club.
FC Seoul, who play at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, are one of the best-supported clubs in the K League and have won the title six times, most recently in 2016.
More than 200 fans were at Incheon airport to greet Lingard when he landed to complete a medical and other formalities earlier this week.
“I have received several offers since last summer,” Lingard added at a news conference in the South Korean capital on Thursday.
“Other clubs only made verbal offers. FC Seoul sent a written offer. Club officials showed their sincerity by coming to Manchester to check on my physical condition. At that time, I decided to sign with FC Seoul.”
FC Seoul kick off the new K League season away at Gwangju FC on March 2.
Reuters
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies