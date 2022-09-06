Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch charged after Brentford red card

The American was ordered to the stands during Saturday’s game

Jamie Gardner
Tuesday 06 September 2022 16:30
Comments
Jesse Marsch was sent off during Leeds’ Premier League match at Brentford on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jesse Marsch was sent off during Leeds’ Premier League match at Brentford on Saturday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has been charged by the Football Association after he was sent off at Brentford on Saturday.

The American was furious after the VAR David Coote did not ask on-field referee Robert Jones to review a decision not to award a penalty to Leeds.

Whites player Crysencio Summerville appeared to be brought down by Aaron Hickey in the box. Earlier in the game, Brentford were awarded a spot-kick when Coote advised Jones to check for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney.

An FA statement said Marsch had been charged with an alleged breach of Rule E3, and that his language and/or behaviour was improper. He has until Friday to respond, the FA said.

Marsch said after the match: “I’m clearly dissatisfied. I’ve got to figure out how to have discussions with the (Premier) League or with referees or something to help understand how some decisions get made.

Recommended

“I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn’t think was a penalty. And then you don’t see it reciprocated, the respect.

“That’s what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit in the end to me is a lack of respect.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in